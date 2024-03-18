Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,749 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BAC opened at $35.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $279.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

