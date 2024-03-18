Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,199,000 after purchasing an additional 490,638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corning by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,718,000 after buying an additional 377,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 743,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,473. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

