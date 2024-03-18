Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th.
CRVS stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.04.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 45,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 39,159 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.
