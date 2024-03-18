CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 158.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $96.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,415,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.