CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Robert W. Baird

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.23. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after buying an additional 206,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after buying an additional 761,383 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,019,000 after buying an additional 91,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after buying an additional 290,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

