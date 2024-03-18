CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $110.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSGP. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,415,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.