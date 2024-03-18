Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lifted by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 299.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $731.54. 1,592,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,547. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08. The company has a market capitalization of $324.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $714.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $632.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,694 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,172. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

