Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at DA Davidson

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.07% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CXT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 257,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,798. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $402,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $306,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $65,919,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth $66,550,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $39,749,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

