Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 3,582 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $319,548,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $439.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,483,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,466,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.04. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $302.01 and a fifty-two week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.