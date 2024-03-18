Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after buying an additional 380,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241,824 shares during the period.

IHI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.31. 204,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

