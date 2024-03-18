Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.70% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 406.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLQD remained flat at $49.03 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,305. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1461 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.