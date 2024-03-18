Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.90. 901,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,289,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

