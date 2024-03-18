Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after buying an additional 2,214,061 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,742 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,916,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.21. The stock had a trading volume of 183,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,908. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

