Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $6.66 Million Investment in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 134,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $297,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 88.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.57. 5,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,625. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.2055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.