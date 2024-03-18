Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 29,541 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.70. 411,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,162. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

