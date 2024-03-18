Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,301 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,105,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $761.14. 228,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $723.21 billion, a PE ratio of 130.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $708.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

