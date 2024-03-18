Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 31,260 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,260 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.65. 354,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,225. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

