Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 5,718 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.49. 116,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,674. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

