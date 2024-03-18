Crescent Sterling Ltd. Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.4% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of APD opened at $244.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.86 and its 200 day moving average is $266.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

