Crescent Sterling Ltd. Sells 229 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises about 1.7% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $139.16 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.