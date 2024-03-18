Crescent Sterling Ltd. Trims Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up about 1.4% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

