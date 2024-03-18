Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 6,120,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 892,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $18,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,273,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,271,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,060,233 shares of company stock valued at $23,517,901. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cricut by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 97,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after purchasing an additional 176,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cricut by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. Cricut has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.67 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

