CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRSP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,886 shares of company stock worth $7,528,917 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.94. 943,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,794. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

