Critical Survey: BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hut 8 and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 1 0 3 0 2.50 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hut 8 presently has a consensus target price of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 23.03%. BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Hut 8.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 $115.90 million 3.00 -$186.77 million ($2.75) -2.85 BTCS $1.69 million 12.25 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -4.26

This table compares Hut 8 and BTCS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BTCS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hut 8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hut 8 has a beta of 3.86, suggesting that its stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69% BTCS -347.78% -45.90% -36.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Hut 8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hut 8 beats BTCS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

