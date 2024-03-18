Cronos Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $3.67 billion and $22.70 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00091121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00018084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00017562 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

