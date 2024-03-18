CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Cut by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.90 on Monday, hitting $318.55. 1,473,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.85. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.08, a PEG ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

