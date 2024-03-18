CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.41 on Thursday, hitting $321.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

