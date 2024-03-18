Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Short Interest Update

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Up 2.5 %

CCEL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.41. Cryo-Cell International has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $7.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 120.29% and a negative net margin of 30.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

About Cryo-Cell International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.