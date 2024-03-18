CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS CSPCY traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,196. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$4.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.17.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

