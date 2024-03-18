CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS CSPCY traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,196. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$4.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.17.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
