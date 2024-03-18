Cue Biopharma (CUE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th.

Cue Biopharma Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CUE opened at $2.07 on Monday. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $93.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 211.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 361.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 510,142 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 399.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 481,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 396.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 414,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

