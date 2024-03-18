CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 629,500 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 676,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 90,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,831. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.02.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

