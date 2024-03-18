DA Davidson Lowers Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Price Target to $4.50

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 145.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Fathom Stock Performance

FTHM traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 123,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,039. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.02. Fathom has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fathom by 684.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Fathom in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Fathom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Fathom in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

