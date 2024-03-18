DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR)

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCOR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.01. 1,356,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,490. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $80.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,619,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,619,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,919 shares of company stock worth $36,104,037 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,460,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.