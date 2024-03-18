DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $685.00 price target on the software company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.51% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $20.62 on Friday, reaching $513.08. 4,719,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $584.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

