Daiwa Capital Markets Reiterates Underperform Rating for Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,439. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $477.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

About Daqo New Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,728,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 80,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,430,000 after purchasing an additional 393,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

