Daiwa Capital Markets Reiterates Underperform Rating for Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE:DQ traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,439. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.19.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $477.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
