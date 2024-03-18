Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.80

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 2577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

