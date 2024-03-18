DAO Maker One Day Volume Hits $10.30 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $377.03 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 253,494,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,830,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

