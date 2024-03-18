Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 103,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 540,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $35,234.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

