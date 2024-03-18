Decred Price Reaches $26.35 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Decred has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $26.35 or 0.00038750 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $419.73 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00111439 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017763 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002926 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000071 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,929,213 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

