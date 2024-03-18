Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 283,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 69,488 shares.The stock last traded at $38.79 and had previously closed at $38.47.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

