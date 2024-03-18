DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $193.60 Million

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $193.60 million and $34.81 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00123779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009026 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

