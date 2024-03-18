Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $104.66 and last traded at $105.83. 4,413,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,671,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.00.

Specifically, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 77,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $8,490,801.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 77,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $8,490,801.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,117,643 shares of company stock worth $473,377,212. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.