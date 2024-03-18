Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.