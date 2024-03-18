DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the February 14th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFILF remained flat at $2.01 during trading hours on Monday. DFI Retail Group has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

DFI Retail Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. DFI Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

