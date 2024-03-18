dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $34.16 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $34.16 million and approximately $43,111.44 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00017509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.49 or 0.00122935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009215 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,206,243 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99875042 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $574,273.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.