Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,289,000 after buying an additional 206,189 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.56. The stock had a trading volume of 295,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,746. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.84 and a fifty-two week high of $191.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.22 and a 200-day moving average of $159.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.