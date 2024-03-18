DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Truist Financial

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 979,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,872. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.