DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.95.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,601. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.67. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $222.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $121,096,000 after acquiring an additional 221,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

