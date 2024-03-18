DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.04. 1,383,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,711. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $222.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

