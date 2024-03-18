DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Increased to Buy at Williams Trading

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $235.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $154.00. Williams Trading’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DKS. DA Davidson upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.95.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $222.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

